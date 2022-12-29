UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's Daily Power Consumption Down 0.39% On Dec. 28

Published December 29, 2022

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Daily electricity consumption in Türkiye decreased 0.39% on Wednesday compared to the previous day, totaling 894,970 megawatt-hours, according to official figures of Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) on Thursday.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 42,556 megawatt-hours at 12 p.m. local time (0900 GMT), data from TEIAS showed.

The country's electricity usage dropped to the lowest level of 29,644 megawatt-hours at 5 a.m. local time (0200 GMT). Electricity production amounted to 870,953 megawatt-hours on Wednesday, marking a decrease of 0.59% compared to Tuesday. Electricity production from natural gas plants constituted 28.6% of total generation, while imported coal and lignite plants contributed 26.9% and 16%, respectively.

On Wednesday, the country's electricity exports amounted to 7,767 megawatt-hours and imports totaled 31,785 megawatt-hours.

