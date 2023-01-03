(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Daily electricity consumption in Türkiye decreased 9.2% on Saturday compared to the previous day, totaling 781,163 megawatt-hours, according to official figures of Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS) on Sunday.

Hourly power consumption peaked at 37,106 megawatt-hours at 12 p.m. local time (0900 GMT), data from TEIAS showed.

The country's electricity usage dropped to the lowest level of 28,061 megawatt-hours at 5 a.m. local time (0200 GMT). Electricity production amounted to 762,855 megawatt-hours on Saturday, marking a decrease of 8.7% compared to Friday.

Electricity production from imported coal constituted 28.9% of total generation, while natural gas and lignite plants contributed 24.7% and 17.4%, respectively.On Saturday, the country's electricity exports amounted to 9,820 megawatt-hours and imports totaled 28,128 megawatt-hours.