T�rkiye's Domestic Probe Rocket Tested Successfully

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :T�rkiye's domestic probe rocket was successfully tested on Saturday, the country's Defense Industry Agency (SSB) said.

The rocket developed by ROKETSAN was tested in T�rkiye's northwestern Kirklareli province, said the SSB on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Our probe rocket, which was developed with our advanced engineering technologies as part of our country's efforts to reach space, was successfully launched from Igneada," said the SSB.

Minister for Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir also praised the launch of the rocket and congratulated ROKETSAN.

"Thanks to our rocket technologies, which we have successfully launched, our space studies will gain great momentum," said Haluk Gorgun, president of the Turkish Defense Industry Agency.

