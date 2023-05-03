UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's Exports Hit $19.3B In April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ANKARA, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Türkiye's exports in April totaled $19.3 billion, down 17.2% from the same month last year, according to preliminary Trade Ministry estimates on Tuesday.

Turkish imports also fell 4.5% year-on-year in April to $28.2 billion.

This widened the country's foreign trade gap in the same period 43.9% to $8.85 billion.

Türkiye's motor vehicle exports hit $2.4 billion, up 3.6% from last year, while machinery remained unchanged at $2 billion, the ministry said in a statement.

The country's energy import bill plummeted 35.8% annually to $5 billion in April. However, its gold purchases soared 174% to $1.

3 billion.

Other main sectors that stand out in Turkish imports last month were road motor vehicles with $1.2 billion and electrical machinery with $663 million.

Germany, Türkiye's top export market, received $1.59 billion worth of Turkish goods in April, followed by the US with $1.16 billion, Iraq with $970 million, Italy with $950 million, and the UK with $942 million.

On the other hand, Russia was the main source of Turkish imports with $4.18 billion, followed by China with $3.69 billion, Germany with $2.18 billion, Italy with $1.15 billion, and the US with $1.12 billion.

