UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's Exports See All-time High January Figure

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

ANKARA, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Türkiye's exports posted an all-time high January figure at $19.4 billion, the country's trade minister said on Thursday.

Outbound shipments rose 10.4% from the same month of last year, Mehmet Mus told a news conference on Türkiye's preliminary foreign trade data.

Due to surging energy and commodity prices, Turkish imports jumped 21% year-on-year to $33.

7 billion in January, including more than one-quarter of this figure in energy, Mus said.

Türkiye's energy imports amounted to $8.8 billion in January, leaping 238% from a year earlier.

Mus underlined that high gold demand also made a significant contribution to Türkiye's total imports, as the country paid $5.1 billion for the precious metal.

The country's foreign trade deficit reached to $14.3 billion in January.

Related Topics

Exports Same Mus January Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Hold ..

Aldar enters strategic partnership with Dubai Holding to debut in Dubai real est ..

32 minutes ago
 Final CommuniquÃ© of the Open Ended Extraordinary ..

Final CommuniquÃ© of the Open Ended Extraordinary Meeting of the OIC Executive C ..

2 hours ago
 Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of ..

Samra group was appreciated on opening ceremony of new British Deputy High Commi ..

3 hours ago
 WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation wit ..

WAM delegation discusses bilateral cooperation with media entities in Panama

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defini ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s new family law is a defining moment

4 hours ago
 UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to en ..

UN welcomes African leaders&#039; commitment to end AIDS among children by 2030

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.