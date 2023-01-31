Türkiye's Foreign Trade Deficit At $109.5B In 2022
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 01:40 PM
ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's international trade deficit was at $109.5 billion in 2022, up from $46.2 billion in the previous year, according to figures released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Tuesday.
The country's exports totaled $254.17 billion in the last year, up 12.9% on an annually basis, the figures showed.
Türkiye's imports also rose 34% to $363.7 billion over the same period, TurkStat said.
Germany was the main destination for Türkiye's exports in 2022 with $21.
14 billion, while Russia was the main import source with $58.85 billion, it added.
The high-tech products' share in the country's overall exports was at 4.3% in 2022, up by 22.8% from 3.6% in 2021.
Last month alone, the country's exports and imports amounted to $22.23 billion and $29.06 billion, respectively, up by 3% and 12.2% on a yearly basis.
The foreign trade gap in the month was at $9.7 billion, the statistical institute also said.