Türkiye's Inflation Eases In March

Published April 03, 2023

ISTANBUL,April 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Türkiye's annual inflation rate was 50.51% in March, down from 55.18% in February, official figures showed on Monday.

The rate was 61.14% in March last year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Among main groups, the highest annual price increases were seen in hotels, cafes, and restaurants with 70.73%, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverage (67.89%), and health (64.68%).

