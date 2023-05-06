(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA ,May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) -:Türkiye's solar energy capacity is approaching 10,000 megawatts, generated from power plants in more than 78 cities as of end-March.

Türkiye has solar power plants in 35 provinces, according to data compiled by Anadolu from Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

Its installed electricity power reached 104,348 megawatts, whereas installed solar energy power amounted to 9,820 megawatts.

The share of solar energy in Türkiye's installed electric power was at 9.41% as of the end of March.