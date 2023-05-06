UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's Installed Solar Energy Reaches Nearly 10,000MW

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ANKARA ,May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) -:Türkiye's solar energy capacity is approaching 10,000 megawatts, generated from power plants in more than 78 cities as of end-March.

Türkiye has solar power plants in 35 provinces, according to data compiled by Anadolu from Energy and Natural Resources Ministry.

Its installed electricity power reached 104,348 megawatts, whereas installed solar energy power amounted to 9,820 megawatts.

The share of solar energy in Türkiye's installed electric power was at 9.41% as of the end of March.

Related Topics

Electricity March From Share

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imdaad Group delegation

2 hours ago
 Dubaiâ€™s Department of Economy and Tourism celebr ..

Dubaiâ€™s Department of Economy and Tourism celebrates successful participation ..

2 hours ago
 OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as ene ..

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to dro ..

3 hours ago
 PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with ..

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to hi ..

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high quality development of CPEC ..

3 hours ago
 USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve th ..

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve the cut in oil and gas emissions ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.