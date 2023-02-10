(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Türkiye's unemployment rate rose to 10.3% in December 2022, up from 10.2% in November, the country's statistical authority said Friday.

The number of jobless people age 15 and over climbed by 62,000 month-on-month to 3.

63 million in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

The unemployment rate in the month was 8.2% for men and 14.4% for women.

Some 31.57 million were employed as of December, up 18,000 from a month earlier, while the employment rate was unchanged at 48.5%.

The labor force grew by 80,000 to 35.2 million in the same period and the labor force participation rate slightly rose to 54.1%.