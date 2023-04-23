UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's Largest Warship TCG Anadolu Sets Off From Istanbul For Black Sea

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ISTANBUL, TÜRKIYE - (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :Türkiye's largest warship TCG Anadolu rendered a 21-gun salute in honor of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as it sailed through the Istanbul Strait on Sunday on its way to the Black Sea.

The vessel, which is the world's first unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) carrier, departed the port of Sarayburnu and sailed past the Dolmabahce Palace.

President Erdogan and first lady Emine Erdogan, accompanied by children from Türkiye's southern quake-hit areas, were out on the palace deck to see off the TCG Anadolu.

National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and top Turkish military commanders were aboard the TCG Anadolu, which was escorted by Turkish Air Force helicopters as it passed through the strait.

Related Topics

World Vehicle Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate ..

China&#039;s industrial capacity utilisation rate at 74.3 pct in Q1 2023

27 minutes ago
 Five actions for G7 to drive progress to sustainab ..

Five actions for G7 to drive progress to sustainable agrifood systems: FAO

27 minutes ago
 Key investment in airport infrastructure needed no ..

Key investment in airport infrastructure needed now to meet demand for hydrogen ..

27 minutes ago
 ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Hi ..

ADMSC signs sponsorship agreement for 6th Dalma Historical Race Festival

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Book Authority announces 2nd annual Intern ..

Sharjah Book Authority announces 2nd annual International Bookseller Conference

3 hours ago
 Hamriyah Free Zone Authority wraps up successful p ..

Hamriyah Free Zone Authority wraps up successful participation at India Steel 20 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.