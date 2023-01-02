UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's Manufacturing PMI At 6-month High In December 2022

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ANKARA , Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's purchasing managers' index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector increased to a six-month high in December, according to a closely watched business survey released on Monday.

The manufacturing PMI rose to 48.1 in December 2022 from 45.7 in November 2022, signaling modest softening in the health of Turkish manufacturing sector, showed data provider S&P Global's monthly report, prepared in collaboration with the Istanbul Chamber of Industry.

Despite a significant hike from a month ago, the figure was below the 50 no-change mark for the 10th month in a row.

Output and new orders posted softer moderation in December, while employment had increased at the fastest pace since February.

Inflationary pressures remained much softer than earlier in the year, the data showed.

Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global, said: "While demand remains fragile, particularly internationally, cost pressures are not as extreme as earlier in 2022, and supply chain conditions are improving, hopefully providing a tailwind to the sector heading into 2023."

Related Topics

Business Istanbul Chamber February November December From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited First Prudential Modarba (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Tawam Hospital introduces thyroid radiofrequency, ..

Tawam Hospital introduces thyroid radiofrequency, microwave ablation for treatme ..

15 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Senator Swati ..

IHC reserves verdict on bail plea of Senator Swati in Tweets case

1 hour ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in op ..

Pak Vs NZ: Latham, Conway hit half centuries in opening session of 2nd Test

2 hours ago
 PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless stateme ..

PTI Chief spreading chaos through baseless statements: Kaira

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation ..

Pakistan Railways to spend Rs14b on rehabilitation of flood-hit infrastructure

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.