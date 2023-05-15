ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections once again reflected the nation's will, the country's communications director said early Monday.

May 14 was once again the day "when the will of this esteemed nation" was manifested, said Fahrettin Altun on Twitter.

"Our nation has spoken and pointed out the way to go. By sharing in solidarity and in peace, we will grow together and will set an example to the world," Altun wrote.

Millions of voters went to the polls Sunday to elect the country's next president and the members of its 600-seat parliament.