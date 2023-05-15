UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's May 14 Elections Reflected Nation's Will: Communications Directorate

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 11:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :Türkiye's presidential and parliamentary elections once again reflected the nation's will, the country's communications director said early Monday.

May 14 was once again the day "when the will of this esteemed nation" was manifested, said Fahrettin Altun on Twitter.

"Our nation has spoken and pointed out the way to go. By sharing in solidarity and in peace, we will grow together and will set an example to the world," Altun wrote.

Millions of voters went to the polls Sunday to elect the country's next president and the members of its 600-seat parliament.

Related Topics

World Parliament Twitter Sunday

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

57 seconds ago
 Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund ..

Project Agreements for the Humanitarian Trust Fund in Afghanistan Signed

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs' innovator develops revolutionary sy ..

Dubai Customs' innovator develops revolutionary system for safeguarding intellec ..

15 minutes ago
 Emirates Group announces 2022-23 results

Emirates Group announces 2022-23 results

18 minutes ago
 TAQA Group reports AED11.6 billion net income for ..

TAQA Group reports AED11.6 billion net income for Q1 2023

22 minutes ago
 AUS-SNOC event discusses global climate change, ne ..

AUS-SNOC event discusses global climate change, net zero commitments

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.