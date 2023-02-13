UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's National Flag Carrier Resumes Flights From Quake-hit Hatay Airport

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 09:00 AM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Türkiye's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines has resumed flights from Hatay Airport in the country's earthquake-hit southern region.

"Our flights from Hatay Airport have resumed," Yahya Ustun, Turkish Airlines' senior vice president for media relations, said on Twitter.

Flights made between Feb. 13-19 will require advance reservation to facilitate the evacuation process, Ustun added.

Passengers without reservations will also be accepted in the case of vacant seats, he noted.

Hatay Airport, whose runway was damaged because of the earthquakes that struck the region last Monday, had been closed to flights.

At least 29,605 people were killed by the two massive earthquakes, the country's disaster agency said Sunday.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of less than 10 hours.

Related Topics

Syria Twitter Kahramanmaras Adiyaman Malatya Hatay Diyarbakir Kilis Sanliurfa Gaziantep Adana Lebanon Sunday Media From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak crowns Belinda Bencic winner of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open title

7 hours ago
 AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for hu ..

AI, deep learning models are no substitutes for human creativity, experts assert ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid launches fifth edition of â€˜E ..

Mohammed bin Rashid launches fifth edition of â€˜Edge of Governmentâ€™ exhibitio ..

9 hours ago
 UAEâ€™s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM ..

UAEâ€™s Habibali wins by unanimous decision at UAM Fight Night K1 Pro Kickboxing ..

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with IMF Managing Direct ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with IMF Managing Director

9 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Centra ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Central African Republic

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.