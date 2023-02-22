UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's New Representative Presents Credentials To UN Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 11:20 AM

NEW YORK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Türkiye's new representative to the UN presented his letter of credence to the UN chief Tuesday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres received Ambassador Sedat Onal at his office at the UN headquarters in New York.

In a bilateral meeting after the presentation of the credentials, the two underlined the importance of the UN's role in mobilizing the international community to provide humanitarian aid and showing solidarity with Türkiye in the aftermath of the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes.

Full implementation of the Istanbul grain agreement was also emphasized during the meeting, according to sources speaking to Anadolu.

Other areas of cooperation between Türkiye and the UN, such as Türkiye's zero waste project, were also discussed, sources said.

Previously serving as Türkiye's Deputy Foreign Minister, Sedat Onal was appointed to the role of the permanent representative of Türkiye to the UN with a presidential decree published on Feb. 4.???????Onal has been serving in the Turkish Foreign Ministry since 1989 and has worked in many countries including Kuwait, Germany, the US, Iran, Austria and Jordan.

