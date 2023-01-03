ISTANBUL, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's total oil imports decreased by 0.04% to 4.20 million tons in October 2022, according to data released by the country's energy watchdog on Tuesday.

Crude oil imports, the category with the highest oil import volume, drop by 0.31% in October to 2.88 million tons, the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EMRA) said in its monthly report.

Türkiye imported the majority of its oil and oil product needs from Russia in October, totaling 2.17 million tons. Iraq and Kazakhstan followed with 860,000 tons and 226,000 tons, respectively.

Oil refinery product exports increased by %16.7 to 1.18 million tons, while output decreased by 1.97% to 3.21 million tons. Total domestic oil product sales decreased by 8.73% year on year in October to 2.65 million tons.