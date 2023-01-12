(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's retail sales volume increased 12.1% year-on-year in November, according to official data released on Thursday.

Food, drinks, and tobacco sales were up 5.7%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales surged 17.7%, and automotive fuel sales climbed 3.9%, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Among non-food items, sales of computers, books, and telecommunication equipment increased 33.7% on a yearly basis.

Electronic goods and furniture followed with a rise of 9.4%, while textiles, clothing, and footwear sales grew 7.7%.

Sales of medical goods and cosmetics increased 7.2% over the same period.

Retail sales via mail orders and internet saw a 28.8% annual jump in November.

On a monthly basis, retail sales increased 1.5% in the month.