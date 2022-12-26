(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Confidence in key sectors in Türkiye rose in December compared to a month ago, the country's statistical authority announced on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted confidence index increased 4.5% to 127.5 in retail trade, 1.7% to 120.1 in services, and 1.2% to 92.

6 in the construction sector compared to November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

Calculated from the monthly survey, the results are evaluated within a range of 0-200, with sectoral confidence indexes signaling an optimistic outlook when the value is above 100, and a pessimistic outlook when it is below 100.