Türkiye's Togg Receives Over 7,700 Pre-orders For T10X Model Electric Car In First 4 Hours

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Türkiye's first indigenous electric car maker Togg on Thursday received 7,734 pre-orders in the first four hours for its T10X model electric car.

"More than a thank you... In the first 4 hours of the pre-order process, which will continue until March 27, 7,734 of our users ordered Togg T10X. Thank you for your trust in us. This is our pride," Togg said on Twitter.

A draw will be held to determine those who will receive later in this year a total of 12,000 T10X electric cars. The pre-order will continue until March 27.

Every individual user who creates a Tru.ID via the Trumore application or the Togg website will be entitled to participate in the draw by configuring the T10X they want to pre-order and making the down payment of 60,000 Turkish Liras to the Trumore e-Wallet via money transfer or credit card.

Following the pre-order period, the digital drawing will be held in the presence of a notary on March 28.

The price of the standard range model T10X will start from 953,000 Turkish liras (about $50,200) to 1.055 million liras (about $55,600), while the long-range model was priced at 1.215 million liras (about $64,000).

With two different battery options for the 160 kW power (218 horsepower) T10X with rear-wheel drive, buyers can choose between a range of 314 kilometers (195 miles) or 523 km (325 mi).

The first version of the T10X is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.6 seconds, while the second, for which delivery will start on Oct. 29, can do 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds.

The second version also sports an all-wheel drive, featuring 320 kW power (435 horsepower).

The batteries of the Togg T10X can be recharged to up to 80% from 20% in less than 28 minutes at fast-charging stations.

Drivers can also choose from six different color options for the electric vehicle.

