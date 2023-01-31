ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's tourism income jumped to $46.3 billion in 2022, the country's statistical authority announced on Tuesday.

The figure surged 53.4% from $30.2 billion in 2021, TurkStat said.

The average expenditure per night for overnight visitors was $89.

Most tourists – 67.1% – visited Türkiye for travel, entertainment, sports, and cultural activities last year.

In 2022, the number of Turkish citizens traveling abroad soared 165.4% to 7.3 million compared to 2021, with their average expenditure coming to $589 per capita, TurkStat reported.