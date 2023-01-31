UrduPoint.com

Türkiye's Tourism Income Soars 53.4% To $46.3B In 2022

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 01:40 PM

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Türkiye's tourism income jumped to $46.3 billion in 2022, the country's statistical authority announced on Tuesday.

The figure surged 53.4% from $30.2 billion in 2021, TurkStat said.

The average expenditure per night for overnight visitors was $89.

Most tourists – 67.1% – visited Türkiye for travel, entertainment, sports, and cultural activities last year.

In 2022, the number of Turkish citizens traveling abroad soared 165.4% to 7.3 million compared to 2021, with their average expenditure coming to $589 per capita, TurkStat reported.

Related Topics

Sports From Billion Million

Recent Stories

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q pr ..

ECP declares Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q president

16 minutes ago
 PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group ..

PCB constitutes selection committee for age-group trials

2 hours ago
 Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund F ..

Govt, IMF talks for revival of $7b Extended Fund Facility begin today

2 hours ago
 KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Pesh ..

KP observes one-day mourning as death toll of Peshawar terror attack soars to 90

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.