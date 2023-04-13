ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :A Turkish e-commerce website Trendyol has become the most popular fashion brand among influencers on Germany's Instagram.

The company left other platforms behind by ranking first in the list prepared by the Storyclash Influencer Marketing Platform based on the number of mentions by influencers on Instagram.

Trendyol said on Wednesday that it was the only Turkish brand on the list.

Meanwhile, SimilarWeb, a website traffic measurement and analysis service, announced the list of the most visited websites in Germany.

Trendyol was listed in SimilarWeb's Digital 100 Germany list as the second-fastest growing platform in the fashion category based on visits and interaction rates.

According to SimilarWeb's data, Trendyol increased its traffic by 266%.

Trendyol brings Turkish manufacturers together with 27 European countries, for German customers, via "trendyol.com/de" and "trendyol.com/en."Trendyol, which accelerates its e-export efforts to increase foreign exchange inflow to Türkiye by supporting domestic production and manufacturers, delivers the products of domestic manufacturers to customers all over the world through more than 50 global e-commerce platforms.

It enables domestic manufacturers to e-export to 100 countries.