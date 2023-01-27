Tropical storm Cheneso kills 16 in Madagascar

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 03:40 PM

KIGALI, Rwanda, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :At least 16 people have been killed while 19 are missing after strong tropical storm Cheneso hit Madagascar, according to the government's risk management agency.

Cheneso made landfall on Jan. 19 on the northeastern coast of the Indian Ocean island country, before moving toward the southwest.

Up to 55,421 people were affected in 15 regions; among them 25,678 people have been displaced, the National Office for Risk and Disaster Management said late Thursday.

It added that 13,356 houses were flooded and 500 others destroyed.

Also affected was basic infrastructure, including health facilities, bridges and schools which disrupted movement and forced the suspension of classes in several districts.

Heavy rains are still forecast in the northwest, west and east of the country.

In January 2022, tropical storm Ana killed more than 80 people in Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi.

