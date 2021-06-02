UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tropical Storm Choi-wan Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Missing In Philippines

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Tropical storm Choi-wan leaves 3 dead, 1 missing in Philippines

MANILA, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :-- Tropical storm Choi-wan lashed the Philippines, killing three, the government disaster agency said on Wednesday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the storm, striking the country early this week, affected more than 3,000 people in the southern Philippines. At least one person is reported missing.

The storm has triggered floods and landslides in the central and southern Philippines. It also prompted officials in typhoon-prone regions southeast of Manila to evacuate people to safe places.

In its bulletin published 5 p.m. local time, the state weather bureau said that tropical storm was spotted over the coastal waters of Oriental Mindoro province and heading towards the southwestern coast of Batangas province.

The storm is moving west northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour, packing 65 kilometers per hour winds and with gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour. The bureau said the storm is forecast to linger until Friday.

Typhoons and tropical storms regularly batter the Philippines, claiming hundreds of lives and cause billions of Dollars in damages.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Batangas Manila Philippines Government Billion P

Recent Stories

Jameela Al Qasimi calls to support orphan project ..

20 minutes ago

Etihad Airways resumes flights to Rabat and Phuket

20 minutes ago

Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to further deepen relat ..

41 minutes ago

NUST Institute of Policy Studies holds webinar on ..

42 minutes ago

LHC CJ orders to set up facilitation centers for c ..

50 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed issues a resolution to appoint D ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.