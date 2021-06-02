Tropical storm Choi-wan leaves 3 dead, 1 missing in Philippines

MANILA, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :-- Tropical storm Choi-wan lashed the Philippines, killing three, the government disaster agency said on Wednesday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said the storm, striking the country early this week, affected more than 3,000 people in the southern Philippines. At least one person is reported missing.

The storm has triggered floods and landslides in the central and southern Philippines. It also prompted officials in typhoon-prone regions southeast of Manila to evacuate people to safe places.

In its bulletin published 5 p.m. local time, the state weather bureau said that tropical storm was spotted over the coastal waters of Oriental Mindoro province and heading towards the southwestern coast of Batangas province.

The storm is moving west northwestward at 15 kilometers per hour, packing 65 kilometers per hour winds and with gusts of up to 90 kilometers per hour. The bureau said the storm is forecast to linger until Friday.

Typhoons and tropical storms regularly batter the Philippines, claiming hundreds of lives and cause billions of Dollars in damages.