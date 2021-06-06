Tropical storm Choi-wan leaves Philippines with 9 dead, 1 missing

MANILA, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Tropical storm Choi-wan blew away from the Philippines on Sunday after leaving at least nine dead and one missing.

Choi-wan dissipated into a tropical depression after lashing several regions in the Philippines starting Tuesday, the state weather bureau said, adding the tropical depression "is now outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

"The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the storm affected nearly 94,000 people in nine regions in the main Luzon Island, the central and southern Philippines.

The storm caused over 86 million pesos (about 1.8 million U.S. Dollars) in damage to agriculture and 53.7 million pesos (about 1.1 million U.S. dollars) in damage to infrastructure, the agency added.