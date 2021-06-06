UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tropical Storm Choi-wan Leaves Philippines With 9 Dead, 1 Missing

Faizan Hashmi 22 hours ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Tropical storm Choi-wan leaves Philippines with 9 dead, 1 missing

MANILA, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Tropical storm Choi-wan blew away from the Philippines on Sunday after leaving at least nine dead and one missing.

Choi-wan dissipated into a tropical depression after lashing several regions in the Philippines starting Tuesday, the state weather bureau said, adding the tropical depression "is now outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

"The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the storm affected nearly 94,000 people in nine regions in the main Luzon Island, the central and southern Philippines.

The storm caused over 86 million pesos (about 1.8 million U.S. Dollars) in damage to agriculture and 53.7 million pesos (about 1.1 million U.S. dollars) in damage to infrastructure, the agency added.

Related Topics

Dead Weather Storm Agriculture Philippines Sunday From Million Depression

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 1,933 reco ..

10 minutes ago

CBUAE introduces whistleblowing portal to anonymou ..

40 minutes ago

DEWA organises WETEX, Dubai Solar Show at Expo 202 ..

55 minutes ago

Air Arabia announces new service to Phuket

55 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar attempts to save Hania Aamir from on ..

57 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif enjoys grandson Junaid Safdar's polo ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.