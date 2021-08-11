UrduPoint.com

Tropical Storm Fred Forms Off Puerto Rico

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

Tropical Storm Fred forms off Puerto Rico

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Tropical Storm Fred, the sixth of this year's Atlantic hurricane season, formed south of Puerto Rico and was expected to move westwards through the Caribbean, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said early Wednesday.

The cyclone was about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Puerto Rico, the NHC said.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic, where the cyclone is expected to hit in the next 12 hours.

Haiti, the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeast Bahamas were under storm watch.

"On the forecast track, the center of Fred is expected to be near or over Hispaniola (the island shared by Haiti and the Dominican Republic) later today, and move near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas on Thursday," the NHC said.

Fred was moving west at around 17 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of around 40 mph with higher gusts.

Related Topics

Storm Bahamas Dominican Republic Haiti

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims 81 more lives in last 24 hours in ..

COVID-19 claims 81 more lives in last 24 hours in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 [Editorial] The Next Era of Smartphone Innovation ..

[Editorial] The Next Era of Smartphone Innovation Is About To Unfold

47 minutes ago
 Ahead of the times: Ushering in a new era of smart ..

Ahead of the times: Ushering in a new era of smartphone innovation

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Airports expects rebound in air traffic duri ..

Dubai Airports expects rebound in air traffic during H2 2021

1 hour ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 203.84 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 203.84 million

1 hour ago
 UAE Press: Nations should heed UN’s dire climate ..

UAE Press: Nations should heed UN’s dire climate forecast

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.