Tropical Storm Henri Makes Landfall In Rhode Island: Meteorologists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 10:10 PM

Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island: meteorologists

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Tropical Storm Henri -- packing strong winds and heavy rain -- made landfall in Rhode Island on the east coast of the United States on Sunday, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service tweeted that Henri, earlier downgraded from a Category 1 Hurricane, struck land near the town of Westerly at approximately 12:15 pm (1615 GMT).

