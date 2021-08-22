Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall in Rhode Island: meteorologists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Tropical Storm Henri -- packing strong winds and heavy rain -- made landfall in Rhode Island on the east coast of the United States on Sunday, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service tweeted that Henri, earlier downgraded from a Category 1 Hurricane, struck land near the town of Westerly at approximately 12:15 pm (1615 GMT).