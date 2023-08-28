Open Menu

Tropical Storm Idalia Forms Near Mexico, Heads To Florida

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Tropical Storm Idalia forms near Mexico, heads to Florida

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Tropical Storm Idalia formed Sunday in the Caribbean, buffeting southeastern Mexico with wind and rain, as forecasters predicted it will strengthen to a hurricane before reaching Florida later in the week.

The storm, which is not forecast to make landfall in Mexico, will travel across the Gulf of Mexico before reaching northwest Florida, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Idalia will create "increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds along portions of the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle beginning as early as Tuesday," the NHC warned.

"There is considerable spread in the model intensity guidance, ranging from minimal to major hurricane status before landfall on the northeast Gulf coast," the NHC added.

The NHC predicted Idalia will have made landfall in Florida by 7:00 am (1100 GMT) Wednesday, in an image showing the storm's likely path.

At 0300 GMT Monday, Idalia was swirling in the Caribbean, headed northeast with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles (95 kilometers) per hour, the NHC said.

Storm surge and hurricane watches have been issued for parts of Florida's coast and scattered flash flooding can be expected, the NHC said.

Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in 33 counties in preparation for the storm's arrival.

In the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, home to Cancun and other coastal tourist resorts, Idalia dumped rain and put a damper on one of the last weekends of summer vacations.

Heavy rainfall is expected across parts of the eastern Yucatan in Mexico and western Cuba.

A week ago, Hilary, which at one point rose to a Category 4 hurricane on the five-point Saffir-Simpson scale, hit the state of Baja California on Mexico's Pacific coast as a tropical storm, causing one death and damaging infrastructure.

Hurricanes hit Mexico every year on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer due to climate change.

Related Topics

Storm World Cancun Florida Cuba Mexico Sunday From

Recent Stories

IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian ..

IPS, RIIO to form think tanks’ network on Indian Ocean Region

18 minutes ago
 PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated elect ..

PM Kakar to chair second meeting on inflated electricity bills today

22 minutes ago
 Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Kar ..

Zaka Ashraf chairs PCB management committee in Karachi

31 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem makes history with medal win at Worl ..

Arshad Nadeem makes history with medal win at World Athletics Championship

35 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 evacuated after heavy rain in central C ..

Over 3,000 evacuated after heavy rain in central China

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 August 2023

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Khalid bin Zayed commends Emirati women&#039;s eff ..

Khalid bin Zayed commends Emirati women&#039;s efforts, successes

11 hours ago
 UAE calls for free flow of capital, goods, service ..

UAE calls for free flow of capital, goods, services during B20 meeting in India

11 hours ago
 Frontline Heroes Office praises efforts of Emirati ..

Frontline Heroes Office praises efforts of Emirati women

11 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi commends Emirati women&#039;s ach ..

Bodour Al Qasimi commends Emirati women&#039;s achievements

11 hours ago
 Emirati women&#039;s achievements reflective of UA ..

Emirati women&#039;s achievements reflective of UAE leadership&#039;s support: I ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous