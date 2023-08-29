Open Menu

Tropical Storm Idalia Strengthens Near Cuba, Heads To Florida

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Tropical Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Florida

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Tropical Storm Idalia strengthened as it neared Cuba and the abnormally hot waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, with forecasters predicting it could become a major hurricane before roaring ashore in Florida this week.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned the storm could have major impact along the Gulf coast, telling a news conference that evacuations would take place and residents should get ready for Idalia.

US President Joe Biden spoke with DeSantis earlier Monday and approved an emergency declaration for the state, promising it would have his full support, a White House spokesman said.

Idalia was set to reach hurricane status as it nears Cuba on Monday, where a hurricane warning was already in place for western Pinar del Rio province, the US National Hurricane Center said.

In Cuba, thousands of people evacuated or fled ahead of the storm bound for Pinar del Rio, authorities and state media said.

Related Topics

Storm Governor White House Pinar Del Rio Florida Cuba Mexico Media

Recent Stories

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year pr ..

Chinese electric carmaker BYD triples half-year profit

3 hours ago
 Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Flori ..

Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Florida

3 hours ago
 UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

UK flights delayed over 'technical issue'

3 hours ago
 Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi ..

Mancini eyes Asian Cup as he seals lucrative Saudi move

3 hours ago
 'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sep ..

'Pakistan theatre festival-2023' to start from Sept 8

3 hours ago
 Tennis: US Open results

Tennis: US Open results

3 hours ago
Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open seco ..

Defending champion Swiatek eases into US Open second round

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two ..

Al Ain Club, Ethmar International Holding sign two-year partnership

3 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah&#039;s events see 63% increase ..

Expo Centre Sharjah&#039;s events see 63% increase with 18 exhibitions slated fo ..

3 hours ago
 Inaugural consignment from China to Afghanistan un ..

Inaugural consignment from China to Afghanistan under TIR sets new milestone

3 hours ago
 Number of elderly people rises at old home in Mult ..

Number of elderly people rises at old home in Multan

3 hours ago
 Allotment letters of plots among police martyrs he ..

Allotment letters of plots among police martyrs heirs disbursed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous