Tropical Storm Idalia strengthens near Cuba, heads to Florida

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Tropical Storm Idalia strengthened as it neared Cuba and the abnormally hot waters of the Gulf of Mexico on Monday, with forecasters predicting it could become a major hurricane before roaring ashore in Florida this week.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis warned the storm could have major impact along the Gulf coast, telling a news conference that evacuations would take place and residents should get ready for Idalia.

US President Joe Biden spoke with DeSantis earlier Monday and approved an emergency declaration for the state, promising it would have his full support, a White House spokesman said.

Idalia was set to reach hurricane status as it nears Cuba on Monday, where a hurricane warning was already in place for western Pinar del Rio province, the US National Hurricane Center said.

In Cuba, thousands of people evacuated or fled ahead of the storm bound for Pinar del Rio, authorities and state media said.