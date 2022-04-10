Tropical storm Megi makes landfall in central Philippines

MANILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) --:The state weather bureau said that the tropical storm Megi made landfall in the central Philippine province on Sunday morning.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Megi hit land before 8:00 a.m. local time. Megi is the first tropical storm to hit the Southeast Asian country in summertime this year.

Megi was blowing maximum winds of 75 km per hour and with gusts of up to 105 km per hour as of 10:00 a.m. local time Sunday.

The bureau said Megi maintained its strength while moving slowly westward over the coastal waters of Guiuan, a town in Eastern Samar province.

The bureau raised the alert level to 1 or 2 (on a scale of 5) in several central and southern Philippines areas.

But some southern provinces of the main Luzon island are also drenched with heavy rains. "Heavy to intense with torrential rains over (these areas)," the bureau added.