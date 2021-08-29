Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Tropical Storm Nora was rumbling slowly up the Pacific coast of Mexico on Sunday after bringing heavy rain, flooding and property damage to Jalisco state as a hurricane, US forecasters reported.

Nora was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale to a tropical storm Sunday, after its maximum sustained winds fell to 70 miles (110 kilometers) per hour.

"Nora is forecast to move very near and roughly parallel to the coast of Mexico early this week," the National Hurricane Center said, adding that even a slight rightward shift would bring it inland, leading to its rapid deterioration.

It predicted heavy rainfall along the west coast of Mexico, from Colima to Sonora, through much of the week as the storm moves northward.

Accumulations of 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) were likely with up to 20 inches in spots, leading to "life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

" As of 1800 GMT Sunday, Nora was 85 miles northwest of Mazatlan in Sinaloa state, the agency said. It was moving northwest at 13 miles per hour.

Nora first made landfall Saturday night near Tomatlan in Jalisco state.

That state's government said Sunday that it had intensified efforts to support hard-hit coastal communities, particularly the town of Cihuatlan, where it said 500 houses had been affected when the Pedregal River overtopped its banks.

Emergency workers remained deployed along the coast to deal with the expected effects of torrential rainfall, heavy winds and high waves, officials said.

Another hurricane, named Grace, last week struck Veracruz state on the country's east coast as a Category 3 storm, causing at least 11 deaths there and in neighboring Puebla state.