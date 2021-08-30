UrduPoint.com

Tropical Storm Nora Moves 'very Near' Mexico's West Coast: NHC

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

Tropical Storm Nora moves 'very near' Mexico's west coast: NHC

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Tropical Storm Nora was rumbling slowly up the Pacific coast of Mexico on Sunday after bringing heavy rain, flooding and property damage to Jalisco state as a hurricane, US forecasters reported.

Nora was downgraded from a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale to a tropical storm Sunday, after its maximum sustained winds fell to 70 miles (110 kilometers) per hour.

"Nora is forecast to move very near and roughly parallel to the coast of Mexico early this week," the National Hurricane Center said, adding that even a slight rightward shift would bring it inland, leading to its rapid deterioration.

It predicted heavy rainfall along the west coast of Mexico, from Colima to Sonora, through much of the week as the storm moves northward.

Accumulations of 8 to 12 inches (20 to 30 centimeters) were likely with up to 20 inches in spots, leading to "life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

" As of 1800 GMT Sunday, Nora was 85 miles northwest of Mazatlan in Sinaloa state, the agency said. It was moving northwest at 13 miles per hour.

Nora first made landfall Saturday night near Tomatlan in Jalisco state.

That state's government said Sunday that it had intensified efforts to support hard-hit coastal communities, particularly the town of Cihuatlan, where it said 500 houses had been affected when the Pedregal River overtopped its banks.

Emergency workers remained deployed along the coast to deal with the expected effects of torrential rainfall, heavy winds and high waves, officials said.

Another hurricane, named Grace, last week struck Veracruz state on the country's east coast as a Category 3 storm, causing at least 11 deaths there and in neighboring Puebla state.

Related Topics

Storm Colima Mazatlan Veracruz Puebla Mexico Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factor ..

As demand for hotel rooms accelerates, five factors supporting tourism sector

3 hours ago
 Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s spe ..

Over AED36 million in proceeds of Dubai&#039;s special car plate numbers auction

3 hours ago
 Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supply ..

Tabreed doubles its stake in cooling scheme supplying Al Maryah Island

4 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to l ..

Al Seer Marine becomes IHC’s 6th subsidiary to list in less than 8 months on A ..

4 hours ago
 Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café ..

Five Emirati People of Determination run Bee Café at Department of Health – A ..

5 hours ago
 Ammar Al Nuaimi briefed about achievements of Mini ..

Ammar Al Nuaimi briefed about achievements of Ministry of Community Development

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.