Troubled C.Africa set to vote on contested constitution change

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Voters in the flashpoint Central African Republic will cast their ballot Sunday on a controversial plan to change the constitution, opening the door to a third term by President Faustin Archange Touadera.

One of the poorest and most troubled countries in the world, the land-locked nation has been gripped by conflict and political turmoil for more than a decade.

Touadera was first elected in 2016 as the country, with French and UN help, emerged from a civil war that spiralled along sectarian lines following a coup.

Violence persists today, albeit at lower levels, swathes of territory are controlled by rebel groups and Touadera himself remains in power with the support of Russian paramilitaries.

Touadera was re-elected in 2020 after a vote stained by accusations of fraud and low turnout -- less than one in three of the electorate cast its ballot, mainly because of intimidation in rebel-held areas.

The proposed constitutional change would raise the presidential term from five to seven years, and scrap its two-term limit.

Touadera's supporters say his tenure would be reset to zero, enabling him to run again for the presidency.

