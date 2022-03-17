UrduPoint.com

Troubled Chelsea Ring Changes For Lille Second Leg

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Troubled Chelsea ring changes for Lille second leg

Lille, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Captain Cesar Azpilicueta is one of five players recalled to the Chelsea line-up for their Champions League last 16, second leg against Lille in France on Wednesday as the troubled reigning champions aim to clinch a quarter-final berth.

Thiago Silva, Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic and Christian Pulisic also come into Thomas Tuchel's line-up after being on the bench for Sunday's 1-0 win against Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku again starts among the substitutes, just as he did in last month's first leg, which Chelsea won 2-0 thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic.

Burak Yilmaz and Jonathan David start together in attack for Lille as the French champions try to overturn their first-leg deficit and reach the last eight of the Champions League for the first time.

However they are without playmaker Renato Sanches due to injury.

Chelsea are hoping to defend their title despite being thrown into turmoil after Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale on March 2 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The British government imposed sanctions on Abramovich last week, describing him as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's inner circle.

Chelsea's assets have been frozen but they are allowed to operate under a special licence, with the government taking oversight of the potential sale.

On Wednesday Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family said they are leading a consortium that will bid to buy the club, according to reports.

Starting line-ups (kick-off 2000 GMT; first leg 0-2): Lille (4-4-2) Leo Jardim; Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte (capt), Sven Botman, Tiago Djalo; Jonathan Bamba, Benjamin Andre, Xeka, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David Coach: Jocelyn Gourvennec (FRA) Chelsea (3-5-2) Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta (capt), N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER) Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia France Sale Newcastle Leo Lille David Ita Buy Vladimir Putin Circle Chicago Turkish Lira March Sunday Christian Family From Government Chelsea Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

4 killed, one injured in different incidents

4 killed, one injured in different incidents

1 hour ago
 Shehbaz violated his oath by giving 'extra-constit ..

Shehbaz violated his oath by giving 'extra-constitutional' statement: Ali Zaidi

1 hour ago
 Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's m ..

Police arrest woman allegedly involved in girl's murder

2 hours ago
 England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West In ..

England at 47-1 on first day of 2nd Test v West Indies

2 hours ago
 7.3-magnitude quake hits east Japan, tsunami advis ..

7.3-magnitude quake hits east Japan, tsunami advisory issued

2 hours ago
 Two British Iranians fly back to UK after Tehran r ..

Two British Iranians fly back to UK after Tehran release

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>