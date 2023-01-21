Troubled Juventus docked 15 points in suspect transfer trial

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :Juventus' troubled start to the new year slipped into disaster on Friday after the Italian Football Federation docked the Serie A giants 15 points for using transfers to artificially boost their balance sheet.

The FIGC said in a statement that the points sanction was to be inflicted this season, a huge blow to Juve whose chances of qualifying for next season's Champions League are now greatly compromised.

Juve drop down from third to 10th place on just 22 points, 15 from the top four positions in Italy's top flight.

Missing out on Europe's top -- and richest -- club competition would be a further blow to the club's accounts which last season were nearly 239 million Euros in the red.

Juve's current sporting director Federico Cherubini was also banned for 16 months, another serious punishment which Juve said in a statement they would appeal at the Italian Olympic Committee.

