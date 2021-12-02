Troyes denounce 'racist remarks' towards Korean player

Paris, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :French club Troyes on Tuesday condemned "racist remarks" made towards the club's South Korea international Suk Hyun-jun in last weekend's Ligue 1 game away to Marseille.

Suk came on as a sub for the final 14 minutes of Sunday's 1-0 loss at the Velodrome in a match played behind closed doors due to previous crowd disturbances.

Comments of a discriminatory nature were picked up by broadcast microphones when he was on the pitch.

"While it's absolutely out of the question to repeat the words captured by microphones... these remarks are simply unacceptable and tarnish football, which by nature wants to appear multicoloured and multicultural," Troyes said in a statement.

"The club will help and support the player in whatever actions he wishes to take."