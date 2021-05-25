UrduPoint.com
TRT World Documentary To Make Int'l Premiere At Shanghai Film Festival

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:21 PM

TRT World documentary to make int'l premiere at Shanghai Film Festival

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :– TRT World documentary Kodokushi, or lonely death, will make its international premiere at the 24th Shanghai Film Festival, which is scheduled from June 11-19.

According to a statement by TRT, the production is inspired by the idea that the modern way of life leaves people alone, and lonely deaths are noticed after weeks.

The drama documentary by Ensar Altay made its national premiere at the 8th Bosphorus Film Festival in the Turkish metropolitan city of Istanbul.

Breaking new ground, it won the Special Jury prize in the festival's International Feature Film category – a documentary competed with fictional films.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

