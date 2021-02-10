UrduPoint.com
TRT World Forum Digital Debates Resume With Libya Talk

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :TRT World Forum's Digital Debates series will resume on Wednesday with a discussion on the conflict in Libya.

The session features Guma El-Gamaty, head of Libya's Taghyeer Party, William Lawrence, professor of political science and international affairs at American University, and Anas El Gomati, director of Libyan think tank Sadeq Institute.

The discussion – titled No Going Back in Libya's Civil War – will air at 8 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) and will be broadcast live on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

The Digital Debates series started last year will continue in 2021 with discussions on topics falling under two main themes – New Dynamics in the Global Order and 10 Years After the Arab Spring: Reflections of the Past and Predictions for the Future.

Information and updates on the series are available on the following social media accounts – Facebook: @trtworldforum, Twitter: @trtworldforum, YouTube: TRT World Forum.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

