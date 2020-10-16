Truckmaker Volvo reports 23% drop in profit

(@FahadShabbir)

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Swedish truckmaker Volvo, one of the world's largest, on Friday reported at 23 percent drop in its third quarter net profit but said the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic was easing.

Net profit for the period came in at 5.72 billion Swedish kronor ($646 million, 550 million Euros), compared to 7.46 billion a year earlier.

While restrictions owing to the new coronavirus severely impacted sales, CEO Martin Lundstedt noted that "towards the end of the quarter transport activity was back on roughly the same level as a year ago in most markets.

" "After the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, freight activity has increased and customers are returning to previously planned replacement cycles," Lundstedt said in a statement.

Compared to a year earlier sales for the group fell by 22 percent to 76.9 billion kronor, led by a 26 percent drop in truck sales, for the period July to September.

Lundstedt also noted that uncertainty about future developments was "considerable as an increase in the spread of Covid-19 can lead to new restrictions on societies and businesses."