Trudeau asks Canadians to avoid non-essential foreign travel

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday urged Canadians to cut back on all but essential foreign travel to help contain the spread of COVID-19, a day after his wife Sophie tested positive for the new coronavirus.

"We are recommending that Canadians avoid all non-essential travel outside the country," Trudeau, whose family is self-isolating following his wife's diagnosis, told a news conference held outside his Ottawa residence.

Trudeau and officials also said Canada was restricting departures and arrivals of overseas flights to a fewer number of Canadian airports and upping screenings of passengers for symptoms of the illness, as well as suspending all cruises in Canadian waters with more than 500 passengers and crew until at least the end of June.

Later in the day, Trudeau added, Finance Minister Bill Morneau would announce a "significant fiscal stimulus" to help offset the economic carnage triggered by the pandemic.

Earlier, chief public health officer Theresa Tam said 157 people have tested positive for the virus in Canada. More than 15,000 people have been tested.