UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Backs Canada's Under-fire Governor General

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 01:30 AM

Trudeau backs Canada's under-fire governor general

Ottawa, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday defended Canada's embattled Governor General Julie Payette, who faces an investigation over claims of workplace harassment.

"We have an excellent governor general right now, and I think on top of the Covid crisis, nobody's looking at (triggering) any constitutional crises," Trudeau told a Vancouver radio show.

Asked by the host of RED FM's The Harjinder Thind Show if he would replace Queen Elizabeth II's representative in Canada, Trudeau responded: "That's not something we are contemplating right now.

" Payette has come under fire following a report by public broadcaster CBC that cited unnamed sources alleging a "toxic climate" in the office, and accused her of "verbal violence." On Tuesday, the government announced that an outside firm had been hired to investigate the allegations.

Its findings from interviews with current and past employees as well as Payette herself, however, are not expected to be made public.

Payette, a former astronaut, was nominated to the largely ceremonial post in 2017.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Governor Canada Vancouver Justin Trudeau 2017 Post From Government Top

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

2 hours ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

2 hours ago

UAE caused 'maximum suffering' for Qataris, UN cou ..

1 hour ago

US slaps sanctions on war crimes court prosecutor

1 hour ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

2 hours ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.