Trudeau Cites US Ratcheting Up Tensions With Iran In Plane's Downing

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

Trudeau cites US ratcheting up tensions with Iran in plane's downing

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Victims of an Iran-downed jetliner would still be alive if not for a recent escalation of tensions partly triggered by the United States, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday.

"I think if there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families," Trudeau said in an interview with Global television, according to a transcript shared with other media.

He added that the international community has been "very, very clear about needing to have a non-nuclear Iran" but also in "managing the tensions in the region that are brought about by US actions as well.

"The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was shot down by a missile shortly after taking off from Tehran before dawn last Wednesday, killing all 176 on board, including 57 Canadians.

Long-standing US-Iran tensions have soared since January 3 when missiles fired from a US drone killed a top Iranian commander, Qasem Soleimani, near Baghdad's airport.

