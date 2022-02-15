Trudeau invokes Canada emergencies act to end trucker protests

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday invoked rarely-used emergency powers to bring an end to trucker-led protests against Covid health rules that policefear could turn violent.

"The Federal government has invoked the emergencies act to supplement provincial and territorial capacity to address the blockades and occupations," Trudeau told a news conference, adding that the military would not be deployed at this stage.