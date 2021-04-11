UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Pledges Green Recovery Ahead Of Possible Early Election

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 08:50 AM

Trudeau pledges green recovery ahead of possible early election

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday promised a green recovery and lambasted his Conservative rivals in a speech with a strong electoral flavor, as he closed out a virtual convention for his Liberal party.

"Together, we have accomplished a lot of things... but the work is far from being finished," Trudeau told the meeting, amid speculation of an electoral campaign in the coming months.

The Liberals were returned to office with a minority government in October 2019, a situation that fuels early election rumors, even though Trudeau has rejected going to the polls during the pandemic.

"While we are fighting to end the pandemic... we must prepare for what comes after," Trudeau said in his speech, delivered in French and English.

He asserted that the Liberals are the "only ones with a real plan to tackle climate change and pass on a cleaner and more prosperous future." Trudeau attacked Conservatives -- the main opposition party -- who, he said, "refuse to admit climate change is real.

" At their convention last month, a majority of Conservative delegates rejected a resolution to recognize the reality of climate change.

Accusing the party and its leader Erin O'Toole of being "disconnected," he slammed Conservatives for "flirt(ing) with disinformation" on public health issues and vaccines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Trudeau asserted that his government is on the right track "to meet our commitment that every Canadian who wants to will be fully vaccinated by the end of the summer." During the two-day virtual meeting, Liberal delegates debated and approved a number of resolutions on health and the economy, notably calling for a universal basic income and a stimulus plan prioritizing environmental issues.

The leftist New Democrats, which also held its party convention this weekend, have said they would vote with the government through the pandemic.

But once the threat of the pandemic subsides, Trudeau could be tempted to call an election in hopes of regaining a majority in parliament.

Related Topics

Election Resolution Prime Minister Minority Parliament Vote Justin Trudeau October Democrats 2019 From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s celebration of Jordan&#039;s centenary ..

8 hours ago

Milestone flight EK2021 highlights UAE’s impress ..

8 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates restoration of Bait Saee ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects Soor Kalba building project

9 hours ago

Guelleh re-elected Djibouti president for fifth te ..

9 hours ago

Zelenskyy, Erdogan Support Ukraine's NATO Membersh ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.