Trudeau revokes emergency powers after Canada trucker-led protests end

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday revoked emergency powers used to dislodge weeks-long trucker-led protests in Ottawa and blockades of border crossings to the United States, as he declared the crisis over.

"Today, we're ready to confirm that the situation is no longer an emergency," the prime minister told a news conference. "Therefore, the Federal government will be ending the use of the emergencies act."