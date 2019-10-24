UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Rules Out Coalition As He Forms New Canadian Government

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 08:50 AM

Trudeau rules out coalition as he forms new Canadian government

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday ruled out forming a coalition government despite an election victory that left his Liberals short of a majority.

Trudeau said he would consult with leaders of Canada's other parties on their priorities, and how they might work together.

"They will be varied conversations, but I can tell you it is not in our plans at all to form any sort of formal or informal coalition," he said.

His new cabinet will be sworn in on November 20. Like his first in 2015, Trudeau said it would be made up of an equal number of women and men.

The Liberals emerged the winners in Monday's ballot, but lost their comfortable majority in parliament after a close race with the Tories.

Official results give the Liberal Party 157 seats in the 338-member House of Commons, down from 177 at its dissolution.

Four years ago, Trudeau, then a rookie leader who waded into crowds to take selfies with adoring young fans, led the Liberals to a landslide win in the last elections.

But his star power has dimmed amid a major ethics scandal and an embarrassing blackface controversy.

The Conservatives won 121 seats but beat the Liberals in the popular vote, taking 34.4 percent to their 33.1 percent.

In his first national address since Monday's election, Trudeau said he would speak with leaders of the Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois, New Democratic Party (NDP) and Green Party to sort out a path forward.

"I intend to sit down with all party leaders in the coming weeks to talk about their priorities, about how we can work together to respond to the preoccupations that Canadians have from one end of this country to the other," Trudeau said.

He laid out a few priorities, including tougher climate actions, "a better partnership with indigenous people," and middle class tax cuts.

He vowed also to continue to work with international partners on global warming, economic development, strengthening democracies and other "big issues that matter to everyone."

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Scandal Parliament Canada Vote Young Justin Trudeau November Women 2015 All From Government Cabinet Race

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz meets her father at Services Hospital ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalfan Matar Al Rumaithi

9 hours ago

RAKBANK Group reports AED 839.4 million in net pro ..

9 hours ago

Police arrest gang involved in robbing foreign tra ..

9 hours ago

Kashmiris to observe black day on Oct 27 against u ..

10 hours ago

US to Monitor Areas Affected by Russia-Turkey Deal ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.