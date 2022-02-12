UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Says 'everything On The Table' To End 'unlawful' Canadian Truck Blockade

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Trudeau says 'everything on the table' to end 'unlawful' Canadian truck blockade

Ottawa, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday an occupation of the capital Ottawa and trucker-led blockades of vital trade links to the United States over Covid rules must end.

"Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end and it will end," he told a news conference, refraining from sharing further details for reasons of operational security.

In response to questions, the prime minister said sending in the army to clear trucks from the capital and at three border crossings in Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario is not on the table, saying "we're a long way from having to call in the military." "It is not something we are seriously contemplating at this time," he said, adding: "Using military forces against civilian populations in Canada or any other democracy is something to avoid having to do at all costs." "The solution right now is police forces enforcing the law and protecting public order." Speaking directly to the protesters, he said: "It's time to go home," while warning that they are "breaking the law" and that "the consequences are becoming more and more severe.

" Ontario province earlier declared a state of emergency and warned protesters they could face jail and hefty fines if they don't disperse.

It also obtained a court order barring funding of the demonstrations and protesters from tapping millions of Dollars raised on the fundraising platform GiveSendGo.

"Canadian banks are monitoring financial activity very closely and taking action as necessary," Trudeau said.

He also said he spoke with US President Joe Biden about American callers jamming Ottawa 911 emergency lines with fake calls and illegal funding of the demonstrations.

Canada's self-styled "Freedom Convoy" began last month in the country's west -- launched in anger at requirements that truckers either be vaccinated, or test and isolate, when crossing the US-Canada border.

It has since started to spread internationally.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Police Canada Democracy Jail Ottawa Ontario United States Justin Trudeau Border All From Million Court

Recent Stories

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist m ..

Mexico president vows no impunity for journalist murder

36 minutes ago
 Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps C ..

Belgium to reopen late night drinking, but keeps Covid pass

36 minutes ago
 Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

Police arrest murder accused from Hatri

36 minutes ago
 Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO ..

Pandemic's 'acute phase' could end by midyear: WHO

1 hour ago
 One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injur ..

One Person in Critical Condition, 9 Officers Injured in Phoenix Shooting Inciden ..

1 hour ago
 Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

Ukraine Says Regained Access to Sea of Azov Ports

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>