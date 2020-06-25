UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Takes Son Out For Ice Cream As Canada Pandemic Restrictions Ease

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 10:10 AM

Trudeau takes son out for ice cream as Canada pandemic restrictions ease

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took his son out for ice cream on Wednesday in his first family outing since Canada started easing out of its pandemic lockdown.

It was also Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day in Quebec province.

Wearing masks, the Canadian leader and his six-year-old son Hadrien were cheered at Chocolats Favoris in Gatineau, Quebec.

According to a pool report, Trudeau said the shop tapped into a Federal emergency wage subsidy and business loan in order to weather the pandemic, and "avoid being frozen out of the frozen treat market.

" Hadrien is said to have bounced with excitement, settling on a vanilla cone with a cookie topping while dad bought a vanilla cone dipped in chocolate for himself.

Father and son then headed out to the patio, where they doffed their masks to eat their cones.

Canada's provinces and territories declared states of emergency mid-March, closing schools and non-essential businesses in response to the pandemic.

After surpassing 100,000 infections last week but reducing the number of new cases on a daily basis, most restrictions have been lifted.

Related Topics

Loan Weather Prime Minister Business Canada Justin Trudeau Market Family

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

UAE announces completion of National Disinfection ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Finland di ..

8 hours ago

UN official lauds Sheikha Fatima&#039;s role in su ..

8 hours ago

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.