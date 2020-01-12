UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trudeau Tells Iran Canada Wants 'full Clarity' On Shootdown

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 02:10 AM

Trudeau tells Iran Canada wants 'full clarity' on shootdown

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Justin Trudeau demanded Saturday that Iran provide Canada with "full clarity" on the shootdown near Tehran of a Ukrainian airliner that killed all 176 aboard, including many Canadian citizens.

Trudeau said he made the demand in a call with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, who admitted earlier Saturday that the airliner was mistakenly shot down by Iranian missiles.

Trudeau said he told Rouhani the admission was "an important step" but "many more steps must be taken.""A full and complete investigation must be conducted," he said. "We need full clarity on how such a horrific tragedy could have occurred.""Iran must take full responsibility," Trudeau said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iran Canada Tehran Justin Trudeau All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

1 hour ago

Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani on Joint Wor ..

2 hours ago

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets ailing ..

3 hours ago

Balanced oil market key for stability, says Al Maz ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives UNGA President

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.