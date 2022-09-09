Trudeau tributes queen as 'important part' of Canada history

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ottawa, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid tribute Thursday to Queen Elizabeth II, saying the late head of state for both Britain and this Commonwealth nation will "forever remain an important part" of Canada's history.

"She was a constant presence in our lives -- and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history," he said, adding that she will be remembered for her "wisdom, compassion and warmth."