UrduPoint.com

Trudeau's First Canada Election Debate A Slugfest

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 08:40 AM

Trudeau's first Canada election debate a slugfest

Montreal, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau devoted most of his time in a first election debate late Tuesday to discussing the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and hit out at his main challenger, Conservative leader Erin O'Toole.

The French-language dustup, less than three weeks before voting, saw the one-time golden boy of Canadian politics square off against O'Toole, whom he now trails in public opinion polls, as well as New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh and Yves-Francois Blanchet at the reins of the separatist Bloc Quebecois.

They sparred over mandatory Covid vaccines, child care, taxation and the economy, oil and climate change, gun violence, the #MeToo movement, racism and "Quebec bashing." "You do not know the issues, Mr. O'Toole!," Trudeau said. "You have not costed any of your policy proposals. It is not a serious plan." He also accused the frontrunner of supporting "two-tier" private and public health care, which a majority of Canadians reject.

At the same time, Trudeau found himself on the defensive for having called the snap election only 18 months after the last general election, which he defended by saying a new mandate was needed to steer the nation out of the pandemic.

"We must give Canadians the choice," he shot back at challengers as he picked apart the Conservatives' election plank.

The Liberals called the election while high in the polls, hoping to regain a majority in the House of Commons, but Trudeau stumbled in the first two weeks of the campaign.

Few wanted an election now, when Canadians are just starting to emerge from pandemic lockdowns of the past year to return to the office and send their kids back to school -- and O'Toole made sure Trudeau knew it.

"Now is not the right time for an election," O'Toole said, accusing Trudeau of "putting his own interests ahead of Canadians' interests." The other two leaders also piled on with similar rebukes.

After six years of Liberal rule, the Tory leader presented himself to the nation as the face of "change" and fiscal restraint after the Liberals ran up massive deficits to help households and businesses weather the pandemic.

Two more nationally-televised leaders debates, one in French and one in English, are scheduled for September 8 and 9.

The four main party leaders will be joined then by the Greens' Annamie Paul.

Related Topics

Election Weather Prime Minister Oil Same Justin Trudeau September Gold From Election 2018

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd September 2021

26 minutes ago
 President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

8 hours ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

8 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

8 hours ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

8 hours ago
 Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Al ..

Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Geelani

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.