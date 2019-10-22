UrduPoint.com
Trudeau's Future On The Line As Canadians Vote

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 08:20 AM

Trudeau's future on the line as Canadians vote

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :Canadians voted Monday in what pundits called one of the country's closest elections ever, leaving the future of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in doubt.

Surveys predicted Trudeau's Liberal Party could return with a minority government or lose its grip on power entirely.

The Liberals and the Conservatives, led by Andrew Scheer, were set for a near dead heat.

Polls opened at 1100 GMT in the Atlantic province of Newfoundland, the first of the country's six time zones. About 27.4 million Canadians are eligible to elect 338 members of parliament.

The first results are expected starting at 2300 GMT, a few hours before voting wraps up in westernmost British Columbia.

After 40 days of campaigning, neither of the two parties that have led Canada since Confederation in 1867 was expected to secure an absolute majority of seats.

